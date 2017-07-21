Stats can't separate Stormers and Chiefs

This April‚ the last time the Chiefs played the Stormers‚ the New Zealanders lost one of only two matches this year‚ while both team dished up a rugby spectacle that is among the top five games of Super Rugby 2017.

Seven tries were shared with the Chiefs scoring arguably the try of the season‚ which started 95 metres from the Stormers’ goalline and went through nine passes before wing Toni Pulu touched down.

The Stormers responded with a brilliant SP Marais try from a sensational Dillyn Leyds offload when he was on the seat of his pants to secure a 34-26 victory.

As appetisers for the play-offs go‚ it was a mouth-watering hors d’oeuvre. But after this Saturday‚ there is no next week for one team.