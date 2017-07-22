Crusaders down Highlanders to make Super Rugby semis

The Canterbury Crusaders ground out a 17-0 win over Otago Highlanders in sodden conditions in Christchurch on Saturday to reach the Super Rugby semi-finals.

The Crusaders scored two tries in the driving rain, making the most of the heavy weather as their South Island rivals' game plan dissolved in the wet.

The Highlanders insisted on kicking the ball to try to find territory, while the Crusaders were content to let their dominant pack hold into it and work their way forward.

"It wouldn't have been the prettiest to watch but both sides just got out there and got on with it," Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock said.

"The weather was great for us, we really embraced it and knew if we were clean on the penalty count we'd give ourselves a great opportunity."