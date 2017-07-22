Late Combrinck long range penalty sinks Sharks as Lions book home semifinal spot

The Lions will play against the Hurricanes in the semi-final stage of Super Rugby at home on Saturday but they nearly missed that golden opportunity.

They needed a late 55m penalty by Ruan Combrink to beat the sturbbon Sharks 23-21 during their intense quarter-final match in Johannesburg on Saturday in a match where they were strangely lethargic.

This deserved but nervy victory against the Sharks was their 14th successive since they lost to the Jaguares in March.

The Lions have undoubtedly been the best South African side in the competition this year by a country mile and it was going to be crushing disappointment if they failed to progress to the next round.