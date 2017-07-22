Late Combrinck long range penalty sinks Sharks as Lions book home semifinal spot
The Lions will play against the Hurricanes in the semi-final stage of Super Rugby at home on Saturday but they nearly missed that golden opportunity.
They needed a late 55m penalty by Ruan Combrink to beat the sturbbon Sharks 23-21 during their intense quarter-final match in Johannesburg on Saturday in a match where they were strangely lethargic.
This deserved but nervy victory against the Sharks was their 14th successive since they lost to the Jaguares in March.
The Lions have undoubtedly been the best South African side in the competition this year by a country mile and it was going to be crushing disappointment if they failed to progress to the next round.
Lions failed to take the lead after nine minutes when Elton Jantjies’ penalty rebounded from the upright pole after Sharks were penalised in their own 22m area but he recovered two minutes later to easily find the target and give the home side the slender lead.
The first try of the match went the way of the visitors and it was from the effort of Kobus van Wyk who touched down at the corner but it was not converted as Curwin Bosch failed to find the middle of the poles.
In the 23rd minute, Bosch increased Shark’s lead with a drop goal as they continued to put pressure on the home side who looked strangely rattled in the opening stages of this must win clash.
Jantjies missed his second kick of the game after 15 minutes as the Lions missed a good opportunity of putting the Sharks under some sort of pressure when he fluffed another penalty.
Sharks further increased their lead five minutes before the break with Bosch’s penalty as they continued to dominate the Lions who were having a forgettable opening half.
While Jantjies missed two kicks in the opening half, Bosch looked impressive as he put away another penalty from about 50m on the stroke of half time as the Sharks went into the break leading 14-3.
The Lions got the second half to a dream start as Franco Mostert scored a try after they put the Sharks defence under pressure on the edge of the try line but Jantjies continued to disappoint with the boot as he missed the conversion.
The Lions narrowed the score to just one point after 53 minutes when Jaco Kriel powered through the Sharks defence to score their second try of the match but Jantjies missed his fourth kick of the match.
On the hour mark, Lions took the lead through Lionel Mapoe on the left wing and Janjties was on point this time around with the kick to put away the conversion as they tried to swiing the momentum of the game in their favour.
The Sjarks were not finished as Daniel du Preez scored a try from a good maul which was converted by Bosch as they regained a one point lead with 12 minutes remaining on the clock.
Lions missed an opportunity to take the lead in the 70th minute when Ruan Combrink failed to score a penalty on the edge of the 22m area but scored a crucial one from 55m with two minutes remaining on the clock to seal the match.
- TimesLIVE
