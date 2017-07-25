“When I signed for Glasgow I never expected I’d still be playing rugby in Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth; it’s interesting.”

That was the reaction of departing Stormers and former SA under-20 prop Oli Kebble when discussing his move to the Glasgow Warriors. Kebble‚ 25‚ was referring to the Pro 12 tournament‚ in which Glasgow play.

That competition will include the Cheetahs and Southern Kings from September‚ and Kebble unexpectedly‚ will come up against some old foes despite being 11000km apart.

He joins the Scottish club next week. “I hope more SA teams start playing in Europe because it is much easier in terms of time zones and might even be more lucrative with regards to the TV rights‚” Kebble said.