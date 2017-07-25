Why the Hurricanes seem to have the Lions' number

The last thing the Lions should do in the build-up to their Super Rugby semi-final against the Hurricanes at Ellis Park on Saturday is look at their record against the defending champions.

They haven't beaten the Hurricanes since 2007‚ boasting just one win at Ellis Park over the team from Wellington. Recent history has been as damning.

The Lions lost away to the 'Canes in atrocious conditions in the final last year but the game that will resonate more occurred in the league stages at Ellis Park last year.

The Lions' inability to assert themselves at the ruck cost them dearly as they were crushed 50-17.