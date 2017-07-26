Kings lose another player

The Southern Kings have lost another player after ambitious English club Exeter Chiefs announced the signing lock Wilhelm van der Sluys on Wednesday.

The second rower is the third player in recent weeks to leave the Kings after scrumhalf Louis Schreuder and flank Tyler Paul signed with the Sharks recently.

The Kings will play a revamped European Pro 12 competition later this year and are desperately trying to retain the bulk of the squad that performed well in 2017 Super Rugby.

The 25-year-old Van der Sluys heads to Sandy Park on a one-year deal.

Born in Paarl‚ Van der Sluys attended Paarl Boys High School before moving onto the University of Stellenbosch‚ where he played for Maties Rugby Club.