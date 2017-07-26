Kings lose another player
The Southern Kings have lost another player after ambitious English club Exeter Chiefs announced the signing lock Wilhelm van der Sluys on Wednesday.
The second rower is the third player in recent weeks to leave the Kings after scrumhalf Louis Schreuder and flank Tyler Paul signed with the Sharks recently.
The Kings will play a revamped European Pro 12 competition later this year and are desperately trying to retain the bulk of the squad that performed well in 2017 Super Rugby.
The 25-year-old Van der Sluys heads to Sandy Park on a one-year deal.
Born in Paarl‚ Van der Sluys attended Paarl Boys High School before moving onto the University of Stellenbosch‚ where he played for Maties Rugby Club.
Also part of the Western Province‚ he made his debut during the 2012 Vodacom Cup‚ coming on as a replacement in their game against Pampas XV‚ before going on to win the Currie Cup in the same year‚ featuring in the same side as current Chiefs star Don Armand.
Although rugby remained a key objective for van der Sluys in terms of his career‚ the youngster was keen to ensure he continued his education and it was not until last year that he really took up the sport on a full-time basis.
Recruited by Worcester Warriors‚ his spell there was short-lived‚ making just one appearance for the Midlanders in the Anglo-Welsh Cup before he enjoyed the odd loan game with both Rotherham Titans and London Scottish.
A chance‚ however‚ to return home to South Africa with the Kings followed in March and the player quickly established himself in their ranks‚ featuring in Super Rugby alongside former Exeter player Chrysander Botha.
It was his displays in that competition that brought him to the attentions of the Chiefs‚ who have moved swiftly to bolster their back five options following the summer departures of Geoff Parling and Damian Welch‚ as well as the ongoing rehabilitation of key forward‚ Dave Ewers.
Commenting on his move to Devon‚ the 1.99m‚ 103kg forward‚ said: "I'm very excited to be here‚ I've only heard good things about the club and I cannot wait for the opportunity that lies in front of me.
"I'm coming to a club that is full of confidence‚ especially after winning the Premiership last season‚ so I can't ask for a better club to join. I know it's going to be a new challenge for me‚ but it's one that I am really looking forward to."
Van der Sluys says seeing a friendly face in the Exeter changing room already in the form of Armand was a welcome sight‚ but he says the vibe already in camp‚ plus chats with other South African players who have either played with or against the Chiefs merely helped to cement his decision to move to the West Country.
"It always helps seeing a familiar face with a guy like Don Armand‚" he said. "He's done incredibly well for himself since moving here‚ but speaking to other players who are here in England‚ they say only good things about the club. They talk about them having good values‚ a great work ethic‚ so I'm so grateful to now be part of it."
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP