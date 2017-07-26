Matured Lions, ruthless 'Canes in grudge match

The last thing the Lions should do in the build-up to their Super Rugby semifinal against the Hurricanes at Ellis Park on Saturday is look at their record against the defending champions.

The Lions have not beaten the Hurricanes since 2007, boasting just one victory at Ellis Park over the team from Wellington, New Zealand.

Recent history has been as damning.

The Lions lost away to the 'Canes in atrocious conditions in the final on August 6 last year but the game that will resonate more occurred in the league stages at Ellis Park on April 30 last year.

Their inability to assert themselves at the ruck cost them dearly as they were crushed 50-17. Backrower Ardie Savea and No8 Victor Vito ran amok, while lock-cum-flank Brad Shields was brutish in cleaning the rucks, an element assistant coach John Plumtree has already recognised as integral to the 'Canes battle plan for Saturday.

In that match in April, the Hurricanes applied a suffocating defence and rattled the hosts in contact and on the deck.

While taking valuable lessons from that match, the Lions will point to the fact that eight players who started then will not line up on Saturday. They are a more mature side, more adept at rolling with the punches.

They were unconvincing at home on Saturday against the spoiling tactics of the Sharks, but at least they will be up against opponents who most resembles them in the New Zealand conference.

The Hurricanes, too, are explorers and exploiters of the wide open spaces which perhaps explains why these two teams are the leading try-scorers in this year's Super Rugby. What is less discussed, though, is the fact they both rank in the top three for the fewest tries conceded.

The 'Canes are likely to have regular captain Dane Coles back in the starting team. The hooker returned off the bench last week after sitting out with concussion since March. Centre Vince Aso may also get the nod which will free up Jordie Barrett to return to his preferred fullback slot.