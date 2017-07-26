Western Province to use Super Rugby players this weekend

The Free State Cheetahs haven’t lost a Currie Cup game since the semi-final in 2015 and will pose a huge threat for Western Province when the sides meet in Bloemfontein this weekend.

"I think what's been very good this year is how closely aligned the teams are‚ so the integration [between the teams] is almost seamless because the systems are same across the board.

"That's a credit to Fleckie [Stormers coach Robbie Fleck] and Gert Smal [director of rugby] on how they got it working.