Rugby

Western Province to use Super Rugby players this weekend

26 July 2017 - 12:29 By Craig Ray
Zee Mkhabela of the Toyota Cheetahs during the Currie Cup match between Toyota Free State Cheetahs and Cell C Sharks at Toyota Stadium on July 21, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Zee Mkhabela of the Toyota Cheetahs during the Currie Cup match between Toyota Free State Cheetahs and Cell C Sharks at Toyota Stadium on July 21, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

The Free State Cheetahs haven’t lost a Currie Cup game since the semi-final in 2015 and will pose a huge threat for Western Province when the sides meet in Bloemfontein this weekend.

"I think what's been very good this year is how closely aligned the teams are‚ so the integration [between the teams] is almost seamless because the systems are same across the board.

"That's a credit to Fleckie [Stormers coach Robbie Fleck] and Gert Smal [director of rugby] on how they got it working.

The Currie Cup for us is about getting confidence back, says John Mitchell

The Currie Cup offers an opportunity for the Blue Bulls Rugby Union to regain confidence and start playing winning rugby again after a disastrous ...
Sport
5 days ago

"It is a bit tough because at one stage we planned around taking the Provincial Challenge team to Bloem this weekend to play the Currie Cup champions.

"So‚I feel a bit sad we are not going to‚ as the Stormers aren't in the [Super Rugby] semifinal and you do feel a loyalty to the guys that have put in so much.

"But the truth is there are some amazing players in the Stormers team who will be available and who need some rugby.

"Every single one of them who have been mooted as possibly playing on the weekend are as keen as mustard.

The Bulls to use this year's Currie Cup to regain confidence

The Blue Bulls must use this year's Currie Cup to regain confidence‚ says their Super Rugby captain Adriaan Strauss.
Sport
9 days ago

"This is definitely a very hard game for us. The Stormers went up there a few weeks ago‚ it was a pretty tough and that was with all the big-name players playing for us‚ so to go there with what will be largely a Challenge team would be tough.

"The Free State Cheetahs haven't lost since 2015.

"I suspect‚ and I can't put words in their mouth‚ what they are trying to do is trying to get as many Currie points as they can before they go into Pro12‚ because they had a great Currie Cup success story last year when they went unbeaten.

"We are aware that they are probably targeting this game as a definite win for them. It is essentially their Super Rugby team‚ so we are going to have to do something special this weekend.”

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Le Clos and Van der Burgh bid to win SA's first medals on Wednesday. Sport
  2. ‘Micho’ Sredojevich set for a dramatic return to Orlando Pirates to replace ... Soccer
  3. Western Province to use Super Rugby players this weekend Rugby
  4. 'Intuition' tells Pique Neymar will stay with Barcelona Soccer
  5. Tyson: 'McGregor's going to get killed' Sport

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall leader loses lawyer due to 'political pressure'
The dummies’ guide to bitcoin

Related articles

  1. Stormers remain defiant after defeat to the Chiefs Rugby
  2. The Currie Cup for us is about getting confidence back, says John Mitchell Rugby
  3. How belt tightening has impacted the Currie Cup Rugby
  4. Whistle blows on Currie Cup Rugby
  5. Currie Cup battling for relevance in congested calendar Rugby
  6. The Bulls to use this year's Currie Cup to regain confidence Rugby
  7. Nollis Marais ‘learnt a lot’ in his troubled seasons at the Bulls Rugby
  8. Tony Jantjies gets big break with Bulls Rugby
  9. The Bulls hand Jantjies his first start Rugby
  10. Smith trying to keep sinking Cheetahs upbeat Rugby
X