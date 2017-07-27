Ackermann insists the Lions won't have revenge on their minds when they face the Hurricanes

The last time the Lions squared up against the Hurricanes they got a proper sense of why the team from Wellington adopted that moniker.

The Lions failed to warm to the occasion of the Super Rugby final largely because the Cake Tin (Westpac Stadium) resembled a cooler box thanks to an icy breeze that swept in across the Cook Straight.

The Lions thought they were within touching distance of the trophy‚ but in the end could barely feel the tips of their fingers.

Conditions could not be more different when the teams meet in the semi-final at sunny Ellis Park on Saturday (14h30).