Rugby

Ackermann insists the Lions won't have revenge on their minds when they face the Hurricanes

27 July 2017 - 16:29 By Liam Del Carme
Lions's head coach Johan Ackermann (R) and captain Jaco Kriel during the Emirates Lions team announcement at Emirates Airline Park on July 27, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Lions's head coach Johan Ackermann (R) and captain Jaco Kriel during the Emirates Lions team announcement at Emirates Airline Park on July 27, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The last time the Lions squared up against the Hurricanes they got a proper sense of why the team from Wellington adopted that moniker.

The Lions failed to warm to the occasion of the Super Rugby final largely because the Cake Tin (Westpac Stadium) resembled a cooler box thanks to an icy breeze that swept in across the Cook Straight.

The Lions thought they were within touching distance of the trophy‚ but in the end could barely feel the tips of their fingers.

Conditions could not be more different when the teams meet in the semi-final at sunny Ellis Park on Saturday (14h30).

Elton Jantjies is the best flyhalf in SA‚ says Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd says Elton Jantjies is the best flyhalf in South Africa and his absent performance in the quarterfinal against the Sharks ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Having last year travelled all that way only to encounter conditions which had them spluttering like cats in water‚ one would have forgiven the Lions had they developed a taste for retribution.

“We haven't looked at last year once‚” said Lions coach Johan Ackermann in reference to the final‚ as well as the 50-17 league defeat the Hurricanes inflicted on them at Ellis Park.

“We haven't spoken about revenge and if there is talk about that it is from the media‚” insisted the coach.

“It makes them favourites‚ definitely‚” he conceded.

“A lot has changed though. Both teams have lost players. For me it's zero-zero‚ a clean slate. The reality‚ however‚ is that they are a quality side.

Lions focused on getting their house in order first before worrying about the Hurricanes

Instead of assessing the approaching storm‚ in form centre Harold Vorster and his Lions teammates are more focused on getting their house in order.
Sport
23 hours ago

"I think both sides will play an exciting game. They have quality players at the back.”

The biggest threat is the tourists' Peter Pan flyhalf who goes by the name Beauden Barrett‚ who has already found his groove on the Highveld by hitting a hole-in-one at Steyn City on Wednesday.

Ackermann says his team won't pay too much attention to Barrett.

They are equally dismissive when they are reminded that they topped the points table without being tested by New Zealand opposition.

“We have experience playing against them and I'm hoping the players can tap into that. We can only play what is in front of us. You have to do some good things if you finish number one‚” countered Ackermann.

New Zealand teams dominate Super Rugby stats but have a semifinal weakness

New Zealand rugby has set a high standard over Super Rugby’s 21-year history in the professional era and it’s a curve that continues to go up.
Sport
2 hours ago

Despite under-performing against the Sharks last week‚ they have retained the same starting line-up.

“We are happy we have continuity in selection.

"There was some debate over certain positions in terms of where we think the game will go and what we need. The players realise the game we played last week is not going to be good enough.”

Ackermann backed flyhalf Elton Jantjies who misfired last weekend.

“A lot of players made mistakes. With Elton it is more obvious because he is the goal kicker.

Why the Hurricanes seem to have the Lions' number

The last thing the Lions should do in the build-up to their Super Rugby semi-final against the Hurricanes at Ellis Park on Saturday is look at their ...
Sport
2 days ago

"Every player is big enough to know where he needs to improve. We have a lot of faith in Elton and have made the point that he can play at any level.”

The Lions team to play the Hurricanes:

Andries Coetzee; Ruan Combrinck‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Harold Vorster‚ Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies‚ Ross Cronjé; Ruan Ackermann‚ Kwagga Smith‚ Jaco Kriel (captain); Franco Mostert‚ Andries Ferreira; Ruan Dreyer‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Jacques van Rooyen.

Substitutes: Akker van der Merwe‚ Corné Fourie‚ Johannes Jonker‚ Lourens Erasmus‚ Cyle Brink; Faf de Klerk‚ Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ Sylvian Mahuza.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs confirm the signing of highly rated striker Soccer
  2. Ackermann insists the Lions won't have revenge on their minds when they face ... Rugby
  3. Elton Jantjies is the best flyhalf in SA‚ says Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd Rugby
  4. Cook‚ Westley steady England after Philander strike Cricket
  5. Expect more Currie Cup entertainment from the Golden Lions and the Griquas Rugby

Latest Videos

#GuptaEmails: Why you should care
WATCH: Police disrupt illegal mining operation.

Related articles

  1. Elton Jantjies is the best flyhalf in SA‚ says Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd Rugby
  2. New Zealand teams dominate Super Rugby stats but have a semifinal weakness Rugby
  3. Western Province to bring in Stormers Rugby
  4. Lions need to regain their roar Rugby
  5. Lions focused on getting their house in order first before worrying about the ... Rugby
  6. Kings lose another player Rugby
  7. Western Province to use Super Rugby players this weekend Rugby
  8. Matured Lions, ruthless 'Canes in grudge match Rugby
  9. Oli Kebble will see old foes in Glasgow Rugby
  10. Why the Hurricanes seem to have the Lions' number Rugby
  11. Italian rugby bosses rescue Zebre and save Pro 12 restructure Rugby
  12. 'Black Boks' skipper dies at 71 Rugby
  13. 'African' Springbok captain dies Rugby
  14. Stormers coaches to tour the world in search of elusive winning formula Rugby
  15. Combrinck saves best for last ... gasp Rugby
X