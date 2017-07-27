Elton Jantjies is the best flyhalf in SA‚ says Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd says Elton Jantjies is the best flyhalf in South Africa and his absent performance in the quarterfinal against the Sharks was nothing more than a bad day in the office.

Jantjies will play a critical role for the Lions in Saturday's semi-final against a Hurricanes side that has made two changes from the side that beat the Brumbies in Canberra.

Hooker Dane Coles makes his first start of the season while Vince Aso replaces Jordie Barrett at outside centre.

Julian Savea moves to the bench while Cory Jane drops out of the match-day 23 altogether.