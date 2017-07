KES‚ Glenwood dominate SA Schools selections

Glenwood High School and King Edwards School (KES) in Johannesburg had four players each in the SA Schools team named on Thursday.

Due to the number of participating teams in the series‚ the SA Schools A team will not be in action this year.

SA Schools squad:

Forwards (18):

Adrian Alberts (lock)‚ Western Province / Paarl Boys High Morne Brandon (hooker)‚ Golden Lions / Monument Phendulani Buthelezi (No 8)‚ Sharks / Durban High School Jordan Clarke (prop)‚ Sharks / Glenwood Vian Fourie (flanker)‚ Western Province / Paarl Boys High Keagan Glade (prop)‚ Golden Lions / KES* Travis Gordon (No 8)‚ Golden Lions / KES Ruhann Greyling (hooker)‚ Free State / Grey College Celimpilo Gumede (lock)‚ Sharks / Durban High School Joachim Martins (flanker)‚ Western Province/ Paarl Gymnasium Nkosikhona Masuku (prop)‚ Golden Lions/ Parktown Boys High Fezokuhle Mbatha (hooker)‚ Sharks/ Maritzburg College Banele Mthenjane (prop)‚ Pumas/ Nelspruit