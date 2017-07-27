New Zealand rugby has set a high standard over Super Rugby’s 21-year history in the professional era and it’s a curve that continues to go up.

But playing semifinals away from home is one glaring weakness in their otherwise formidable dominance of the tournament.

In 2017‚ just as in 2016‚ three teams from New Zealand have made the semifinals even though the ring-fenced conference system awards play-off berths to notably inferior teams.

If overall log points were the only criteria for making the quarterfinals‚ all five franchises from NZ would’ve made the last eight.