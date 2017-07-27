Western Province to bring in Stormers
The Free State Cheetahs have not lost a Currie Cup game since the semifinal in 2015 and will pose a huge threat to Western Province in Bloemfontein this weekend.
Free State romped through the 2016 Currie Cup, winning all 10 matches and started the 2017 campaign with an emphatic 47-12 win over the Sharks last week.
Despite their Super Rugby woes - the Cheetahs won only four of 15 matches - at Currie Cup level, they are formidable.
And that is why WP coach John Dobson will integrate several Stormers players into his squad after the Chiefs eliminated the Super Rugby team at the quarterfinal stage last weekend.
"Maybe in years gone by some guys would feel a bit let down after the anticlimax or the hype of Super Rugby, but they are all very keen," Dobson said about the Stormers players.
"There is a really good culture in the Stormers.
"That's a credit to Fleckie (Stormers coach Robbie Fleck) and Gert Smal (director of rugby).
"It is a bit tough because at one stage we planned around taking the Provincial Challenge team to Bloem to play the Currie Cup champions. So I feel a bit sad we are not going to as the Stormers aren't in the semifinal and you do feel a loyalty to the guys that have put in so much.
"But the truth is there are some amazing players in the Stormers team who will be available and who need some rugby. Every single one of them who have been mooted as possibly playing on the weekend are as keen as mustard.
"This is definitely a very hard game for us. The Stormers went up there a few weeks ago. It was pretty tough and that was with all the big-name players playing for us, so to go there with what will be largely a Challenge team would be tough."
