Western Province to bring in Stormers

The Free State Cheetahs have not lost a Currie Cup game since the semifinal in 2015 and will pose a huge threat to Western Province in Bloemfontein this weekend.

Free State romped through the 2016 Currie Cup, winning all 10 matches and started the 2017 campaign with an emphatic 47-12 win over the Sharks last week.

Despite their Super Rugby woes - the Cheetahs won only four of 15 matches - at Currie Cup level, they are formidable.

And that is why WP coach John Dobson will integrate several Stormers players into his squad after the Chiefs eliminated the Super Rugby team at the quarterfinal stage last weekend.

"Maybe in years gone by some guys would feel a bit let down after the anticlimax or the hype of Super Rugby, but they are all very keen," Dobson said about the Stormers players.