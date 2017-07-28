Hurricanes captain Dane Coles is in full embrace of the challenge that awaits him and his team at one of rugby's great citadels.

Ellis Park in location‚ those who populate its stands‚ not to mention the men who emerge from the home team's change room‚ is low on comfort for visiting teams.

It is a handy time for the Hurricanes to welcome back a player to their starting line-up who possesses dash‚ dare‚ if not a hint of Sean Fitzpatrick's agent provocateur.

Coles who made his return off the bench against the Brumbies last week will play his 100th match for the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby semi-final against the Lions on Saturday afternoon (2.30pm).