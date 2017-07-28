Lions could spoil Coles' century of matches for Hurricanes in epic Super Rugby semi
Hurricanes captain Dane Coles is in full embrace of the challenge that awaits him and his team at one of rugby's great citadels.
Ellis Park in location‚ those who populate its stands‚ not to mention the men who emerge from the home team's change room‚ is low on comfort for visiting teams.
It is a handy time for the Hurricanes to welcome back a player to their starting line-up who possesses dash‚ dare‚ if not a hint of Sean Fitzpatrick's agent provocateur.
Coles who made his return off the bench against the Brumbies last week will play his 100th match for the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby semi-final against the Lions on Saturday afternoon (2.30pm).
He will be the 11th Hurricane to do so.
Coles does not need to be reminded of how far home will seem when they emerge from the tunnel.
“It is awesome to be playing in a semi-final against the Lions at Ellis Park‚ a pretty iconic stadium.
"It is a hard place to play at but I suppose that is what we live for. It is one of the greatest places to play rugby in the world.”
The mid-afternoon kick-off‚ the heat and altitude are likely to have a say in the way the visitors go about their business.
“We try and embrace it‚” Coles said.
“There isn't much you can do about it. We train the best we can to recreate match scenarios but there is nothing like the game when you play the full 80 minutes. You'll probably see our bench get used a lot.
“It's pretty tough here but I've done it a few times. I know what to expect but (Ricci) Riccitelli has been going good this season. I'll go as long as I can. I'll leave it up to the coaches to get me off when they see fit.”
Coles should have a very good idea of what to expect.
In 2013 and 2014 his impact was meaningful off the bench for the All Blacks at the same venue.
In 2013 they won but the following year‚ despite a late rally‚ Pat Lambie's late intervention won the day for the Boks.
Coles knows his team cannot afford to leave it late on Saturday.
These days it is very difficult to out run the Lions at Ellis Park.
“We want to start really well. The pressure comes in these big games and you can't afford to let a team get out by 16 points.
“The Lions sneaked through (the quarter-finals) and that wasn't their best performances of the year. That probably makes them more dangerous this weekend to come out and deliver a big performance.”
It is a big day for Coles who will fulfil a boyhood dream of playing a ton of matches for the Canes.
He was concussed in March and the topic if not taboo‚ seems a sensitive one.
When in a follow-up question he was asked to explain his frustrations at his lengthy absence‚ Coles was prevented from answering by the team's manager.
Before the intervention he offered:
“It's been a frustrating year obviously with the concussion. I thought rugby might be taken away from me a bit. I've taken a lot of contact and the head is in a good place.
“It a big couple of weeks. I didn't think I'd be able to get here this year. I'm very humbled and honoured that I get the chance to play 100 games for the club that I love.”
- TimesLIVE
