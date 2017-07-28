Moore jacks it in as Australia captain

Stephen Moore is stepping down as Wallabies captain and will call time on his 12-year international career at the end of the season, the hooker said yesterday.

Moore, 34, is the 10th-most capped player in the history of the game and his 120 Test appearances are second only to George Gregan (139) among Australian players.“It was a very tough decision but you talk to people who have done it and they say: ‘You know when it’s time’ and I think I’ve got that feeling,” Moore told reporters.

“I just thought now was the right time, finish the year strongly and let the next crop of players take the team forward.

“I think it’s a smart decision.” Flanker Michael Hooper is his most likely successor, having performed the same role under coach Michael Cheika at the New South Wales Waratahs and for the Wallabies.

Australia play world champions New Zealand twice next month to open their Rugby Championship campaign, but Moore is not expected to start with Tatafu Polota-Nau taking the No 2 shirt from him in recent tests.

For more than a decade, though, Moore was an ever-present in the Wallabies front row, shoring up an oft-criticised unit with his power in the scrum and providing plenty of “go forward” with ball in hand.

Born in Saudi Arabia to Irish parents, who subsequently emigrated to Australia, Moore was raised in Brisbane and established his reputation at the Queensland Reds.He was handed his first cap by Eddie Jones, making his debut from the bench alongside his now long-retired predecessor as Wallabies skipper, Rocky Elsom, in a 74-7 victory over Samoa in Sydney.