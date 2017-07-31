Is Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie set for a move Paris-based Racing 92?
French media are reporting that Sharks and Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie will join Paris-based Racing 92 later this year.
Lambie would be a suitably high profile replacement. But Lambie is also a contracted Springbok and is understood to be locked in with SA Rugby until 2019‚ which makes a release even more complicated.
Lambie has been sidelined for most of the season due to ongoing concussion symptoms after sustaining the injury playing against the Southern Kings in May.
There were even rumours that his career might be in jeopardy after a second serious concussion in 11 months‚ but Lambie put those to bed with a statement several weeks ago.
Lambie‚ who has earned 56 caps for the Springboks‚ said: “I have been exercising for 30-40 minutes a day for the last month and I started to run again last week. “I also have a thorough eye and neck rehab schedule‚ which I am following on a daily basis at the Sharks.
None of the exercise has made my symptoms worse and in fact‚ I feel my best whilst active. “I will be playing rugby again and I certainly have no plans to retire. My focus for now is purely on making a full recovery and getting fit and strong again.
"Once the three-month rest period has been completed‚ I will be reassessed to determine where we are in terms of the rugby calendar for the rest of the 2017 season. “I would like to thank both the Sharks and SA Rugby for their patience and concern for me.
"I have been cared for and looked after extremely well and I am grateful for their constant support. The fact that both parties have not put any pressure on me to get back on the field‚ until I fully recover‚ makes the world of difference with my recovery.”
