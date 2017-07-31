Is Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie set for a move Paris-based Racing 92?

French media are reporting that Sharks and Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie will join Paris-based Racing 92 later this year.

Lambie would be a suitably high profile replacement. But Lambie is also a contracted Springbok and is understood to be locked in with SA Rugby until 2019‚ which makes a release even more complicated.

Lambie has been sidelined for most of the season due to ongoing concussion symptoms after sustaining the injury playing against the Southern Kings in May.

There were even rumours that his career might be in jeopardy after a second serious concussion in 11 months‚ but Lambie put those to bed with a statement several weeks ago.