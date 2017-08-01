Like most successful teams‚ the Crusaders have had many bites at the championship cherry.

In the 21- year existence of Super Rugby‚ they've succeeded seven times.

There have been other stabs at glory that haven't been successful‚ with some being controversial.

Here are the Crusaders play-off bomb-outs of the past 10 seasons in South Africa alongside their sole success.

1) 2007: Bulls 27-12 Crusaders - Pretoria

The Crusaders hadn't lost a play-off game since their pulsating 47-33 2004 final loss to the Brumbies but the penny had to drop at some point.

The ascendant Bulls were fresh from their 92-3 evisceration of the Reds and their machine was purring.