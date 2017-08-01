After weeks of speculation‚ the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings have formally been confirmed as participants in the Guinness Pro 14 after the Celtic League made the announcement on Tuesday.

The two South African teams will join clubs from Ireland‚ Wales‚ Scotland and Italy in a 21-game regular season that has been split into two pools of seven teams.

It starts in five weeks’ time.

Traditionally the top seven teams in the former Pro 12 qualified for the European Champions and Challenge Cups‚ but for the immediate future‚ the two SA teams are not eligible for those competitions.