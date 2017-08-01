South Africa's Jaco Peyper gets Super Rugby nod despite 'neutral' call

He added that New Zealand's Glen Jackson refereed last year's final between the Lions and the Hurricanes in Wellington, when the home team lifted the trophy.

Some experts have questioned the wisdom of using referees from the same country as one of the teams involved, with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson among those calling for the "best neutral ref".

"I'd love a neutral referee," he told New Zealand's Radio Sport. "Look it's not my decision, but in my opinion it's more around what's best for the game.

"Let's get the best neutral ref, I just think it's fair."

Peyper was also at the centre of controversy last week when he sin-binned Hurricanes fly-half Beauden Barrett at a key stage of their semi-final against the Lions in Johannesburg.