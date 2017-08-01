With the way the Crusaders are set up‚ it's difficult to pin their success on an individual.

However‚ their run to the final has been timed impeccably with Richie Mo'unga's coming of age as a player of serious reckoning.

When celebrated playmakers like Andrew Merhtens and Daniel Carter too off the Crusaders conveyor belt‚ it's going to be difficult to fill those boots.

The former was at the forefront of the treble the South Island franchise secured at the turn of the Millennium and another title in 2002.

Carter took the art of flyhalf play to another level‚ helping the Crusaders to title wins in 2005‚ 2006 and 2008.

Mo'unga wasn't even flickering on the radar when the Crusaders beat the Waratahs 20-12 at the sadly now defunct Lancaster Park.