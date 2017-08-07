Adding insult to injury‚ Lions flank Kwagga Smith was on Monday suspended for four weeks as a result of the red card earned during last weekend’s Super Rugby final.

Smith received his marching orders from referee Jaco Peyper in the 38th minute of the contest against the Crusaders after taking fullback David Havili’s legs from under him when chasing a high kick.

The Crusaders’ player landed horrifically on his neck but escaped serious injury.

Peyper‚ after consultation with his assistants‚ issued a red card that had a significant impact on the outcome.

The Lions lost 25-17 as the Crusaders claimed their eighth Super Rugby title.

A statement from SANZAAR read: “The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee has accepted a guilty plea from Kwagga Smith of the Lions for contravening Law 10.4(i) – tackling‚ pushing‚ pulling‚ colliding with or otherwise making contact with an opponent who is jumping for the ball in a lineout or in open play where there is no realistic prospect of the player competing for the ball. “Smith has been suspended from all forms of the game for four weeks‚ up to and including 2 September 2017.

In his finding‚ Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Nigel Hampton QC ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence‚ including all camera angles and additional evidence‚ including a statement from the player and submissions from his legal representative‚ Attie Heyns‚ the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the ordering off and amended the charge from Law 10.4(e) to Law 10.4(i)."

"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of eight weeks.

However‚ taking into account mitigating factors including the player's good judicial record and the player's admission of guilt at the first available opportunity the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to four weeks."