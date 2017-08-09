The Cheetahs will have a juggling act after it was revealed that they will open their PRO 14 adventure with an away encounter against Ireland’s Ulster in Belfast on Friday‚ September 1.

The Free State Cheetahs are due to play in a Currie Cup fixture against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday‚ September 2‚ which will put strain on their playing resources.

But there was always going to be overlap between the competitions and the Cheetahs will in all likelihood take their strongest team to Belfast and send a secondary unit to Durban.

Organisers of the PRO 14 announced their fixtures on Tuesday night and the Southern Kings will make their tournament bow against defending PRO 14 champions the Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales, on September 2.