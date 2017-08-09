Etzebeth confirmed as Springbok captain

Lock Eben Etzebeth was on Wednesday confirmed as Springbok captain for the opening stages of the Rugby Championship in the absence of Warren Whiteley.

Etzebeth led the Boks in the third Test against France in June after Whiteley sustained a groin injury.

The latter has failed to make significant progress and has been ruled out for a minimum of another six weeks.

Flank Siya Kolisi will be Etzebeth’s vice-captain and could become the first black African to lead the national team if Etzebeth is injured at any stage during the Championship.