Scarra Ntubeni to earn his 50th cap for Western Province

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni will earn his 50th Western Province cap when he comes off the bench against Griquas on Wednesday as the tournament is played midweek for the first time in the professional era.

The Women’s Day fixtures are the first time since 1991 that Currie Cup matches have been scheduled outside of a weekend.

Back in 1991 there was a play-off match between the Blue Bulls and Transvaal on a Tuesday after both teams had finished the season on the same log points.

In Kimberley‚ Griquas will be hunting their first victory of the season‚ while WP will look to build on their first win last weekend.