Former Springboks captain Victor Matfield appointed as Lions forwards coach

10 August 2017 - 14:01 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Victor Matfield (Forward Coach) during the Xerox Golden Lions team announcement at Emirates Airline Park Media Centre on August 10, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Former Springboks captain Victor Matfield has been appointed as the forwards coach for the Lions.

The 2017 Super Rugby losing finalists have also promoted their U19 head coach Joey Mongalo‚ who has worked with the SA Junior Springboks in the past‚ as their defence coach for the coming season.

Matfield and Mongalo will work closely with attack coach JP Ferreira and head coach Swys de Bruin.

Meanwhile‚ Proteas coach Faf du Plessis confirmed that England bowling coach Ottis Gibson has been recommended to replace Russell Domingo as the Proteas coach.

More to follow......

- TimesLIVE

