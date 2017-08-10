Former Springboks captain Victor Matfield appointed as Lions forwards coach
10 August 2017 - 14:01
Former Springboks captain Victor Matfield has been appointed as the forwards coach for the Lions.
The 2017 Super Rugby losing finalists have also promoted their U19 head coach Joey Mongalo‚ who has worked with the SA Junior Springboks in the past‚ as their defence coach for the coming season.
Matfield and Mongalo will work closely with attack coach JP Ferreira and head coach Swys de Bruin.
Meanwhile‚ Proteas coach Faf du Plessis confirmed that England bowling coach Ottis Gibson has been recommended to replace Russell Domingo as the Proteas coach.
More to follow......
- TimesLIVE
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP