Why Victor Matfield jumped at the opportunity to join the Lions' coaching set-up

When Victor Matfield got the call to join the Lions' coaching set-up‚ he jumped at it.

Matfield has resumed his long-standing association with new Lions coach Swys de Bruin‚ as forwards consultant for the remainder of the Currie Cup.

He joins just as another former Springbok lock Johan Ackermann has departed the scene.

De Bruin and Matfield go way back.

“Within two weeks of him joining Griquas I had him running the line-outs‚” De Bruin recalled Matfield's arrival in Kimberley in 1999.

“Tukkies didn't really want the bloke. I don't know why. He spent two years with us. He played for the Cats and became a Springbok in Kimberley‚” said De Bruin.