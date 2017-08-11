The study questionnaire allowed 295 former players between the ages of 35 to 48 to give honest and insightful feedback to researchers‚ the association said in a statement. Preliminary results showed a wide variety of emotional symptoms that had adversely affected participants since retiring‚ from symptoms of distress and depression to sleep disturbances‚ adverse alcohol use behaviour‚ smoking and poor eating habits.

“The findings were clearly an indication that not much is being done to identify potential mental health issues at an early stage of a professional’s career‚ or that much is being done at any level to address this"‚ said Terblanche.

“As a retired professional player myself‚ I know what it is like to go from being much lauded and well-looked after in a team environment‚ to going out and managing your life on your own afterwards”‚ he said.

“For some the transition is manageable but‚ for others who have literally stepped out of a school environment into the structures of a professional rugby club or team‚ it is not so easy‚” he added.