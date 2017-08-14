Bok coaches impressed with versatile front-rower Nyakane

Versatile Bulls prop Trevor Nyakane has been praised by Springbok scrum coach Matt Proudfoot ahead of Saturday’s showdown against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Nyakane is a vital asset for the Springboks, who are desperate to get their Rugby Championship campaign off to a winning start.

Proudfoot has been impressed by both the work ethic and the form of the powerhouse front-rower.

“Head coach Allister Coetzee set some very high goals for the players to accomplish and Trevor has accomplished them.

That says a lot about his motivation. When a player is motivated it gives him confidence and an edge. I feel Trevor has that edge.

“I am really happy for him that he is back. Trevor adds a lot to our team and he is an unbelievable team guy.

“If you rock up in Salta [in Argentina] and on Friday morning one of your props is sick, then that guy has to come in and do that job.

“We went through a good scrummaging session in which Trevor worked on the tighthead side and I was really happy with it.

“We will do two more sessions this week serving both sides. I have spoken to him about covering both sides and there will be some work done with him on the left hand side as well , ” said Proudfoot.

He said the coaches were very pleased with the results and effort of the first training week.

“The players have been fantastic during training and the coaches are really proud of the way they have prepared, and their excellent effort so far, ” said Proudfoot.

“It is fantastic to see how well the players get along, taking into account that they’ve just come out of a tough Super Rugby season. We are well aware of the Pumas’ strong points and have done a lot of preparation.