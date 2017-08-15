A natural leader‚ he was earmarked as a possible captain from early on‚ while his close friend and housemate Siya Kolisi often flirted with trouble.

There were no obvious signs that Kolisi would be the Stormers captain one day.

Ntubeni was always the more likely candidate.

But injuries‚ while never convenient‚ have come at inopportune times for Ntubeni and his career has not reached the heights many expected it would. Yet.

He is only 26 and two weeks ago made his 50th appearance for WP when he came off the bench and last week he put in an impressive shift against the Blue Bulls in his first start of the year.