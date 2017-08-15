Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith is keeping his cards close to chest in regards to South Africa’s line-up to face Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

There has been speculation that 20-year-old Curwin Bosch might start from the bench as an understudy to Elton Jantjies at flyhalf while Handre Pollard is still recovering from an ankle injury.

A cagey Smith‚ however‚ was not giving anything away when he was pressed on who Jantjies’ understudy would be for the opening game in the Rugby Championship.

“I think we will have to wait for the team announcement to make sure that nobody is disappointed or too excited‚” Smith said.

“Everybody has trained well and we have got a lot of plans. We are working hard to better the skills sets of every player and also in the flyhalf role.