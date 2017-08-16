Rugby

Elton Jantjies shrugs off Super Rugby final defeat ahead of Bok showdown against Argentina

16 August 2017 - 11:52 By George Byron
Elton Jantjies during the South African Springbok team training at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 14, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Elton Jantjies during the South African Springbok team training at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 14, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies says he had to put the disappointment of losing in the Super Rugby final behind him when he joined the national quad in Port Elizabeth.

Jantjies is one of several Lions players in the Bok squad who ended up on the losing side against the Crusaders in Johannesburg early this month.

“We had to put that final behind us‚" Jantjies said.

"When we got back with the Boks we spoke to a few guys and we said how exciting it was to be back in the Springbok group again.”

Springboks ditch five ahead of Argentina Test

South Africa coach Allister Coetzee dropped five players Tuesday from the squad preparing for a 2017 Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

After a long Super Rugby campaign‚ which ended in heartbreak for the Lions‚ Jantjies is now fully focused on the opening game of the Rugby Championship against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

“Just to be back with the boys you feel that energy.

"I never take it for granted to pull on the Springbok jersey or to be part of the group. There are players who come and go.”

“We have come back positive and the guys got us back up on our feet. The team are building going forward in terms of the upcoming test against Argentina.

Argentina 'ready to die' for flag

Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith has warned that Argentina will be prepared to die for their country when they face the Springboks in the Rugby ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“The team are taking it day by day. We have been quick to settle in with our management and in the manner in which they want to play‚” Jantjies said.

After arriving in the Bay last week‚ the Boks have been put through several strenuous training sessions by head coach Allister Coetzee who has demanded a high level of intensity.

The Springbok team will be named on Thursday for what is expected to be a tense opening game in the competition on Saturday.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Veterans Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould set for ... Soccer
  2. Evidence doesn't suggest the All Blacks can be stopped Rugby
  3. 'Are you telling me when Kaizer Chiefs wanted Rama they never spoke to him ... Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy will have to contend with Paul Johnstone in Gavin Hunt's absence Soccer
  5. Carling Black Label confirmed as the PSL's official beer supplier Soccer

Latest Videos

Triple axe-murder cop cared for comatose sister of Henri van Breda
Marikana: A cry for justice continues 5 years on.

Related articles

  1. Springboks ditch five ahead of Argentina Test Rugby
  2. Lions beef up for WP Rugby
  3. Argentina 'ready to die' for flag Soccer
  4. Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith keeping his cards close to chest Rugby
  5. Deon Davids formally confirmed as the Southern Kings coach Rugby
  6. Limping Lions issue SOS to Super Rugby regulars to help rescue faltering Currie ... Rugby
  7. Scarra Ntubeni puts career back on track Rugby
  8. WATCH: 'Who's a k****r‚' ask irate rugby fans South Africa
  9. Neck injury expected to rule Springbok prop Frans Malherbe out of the entire ... Rugby
  10. Back to business as usual for All Blacks in Rugby Championship Rugby
X