Elton Jantjies shrugs off Super Rugby final defeat ahead of Bok showdown against Argentina
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies says he had to put the disappointment of losing in the Super Rugby final behind him when he joined the national quad in Port Elizabeth.
Jantjies is one of several Lions players in the Bok squad who ended up on the losing side against the Crusaders in Johannesburg early this month.
“We had to put that final behind us‚" Jantjies said.
"When we got back with the Boks we spoke to a few guys and we said how exciting it was to be back in the Springbok group again.”
After a long Super Rugby campaign‚ which ended in heartbreak for the Lions‚ Jantjies is now fully focused on the opening game of the Rugby Championship against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
“Just to be back with the boys you feel that energy.
"I never take it for granted to pull on the Springbok jersey or to be part of the group. There are players who come and go.”
“We have come back positive and the guys got us back up on our feet. The team are building going forward in terms of the upcoming test against Argentina.
“The team are taking it day by day. We have been quick to settle in with our management and in the manner in which they want to play‚” Jantjies said.
After arriving in the Bay last week‚ the Boks have been put through several strenuous training sessions by head coach Allister Coetzee who has demanded a high level of intensity.
The Springbok team will be named on Thursday for what is expected to be a tense opening game in the competition on Saturday.
- TimesLIVE
