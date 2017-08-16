Elton Jantjies shrugs off Super Rugby final defeat ahead of Bok showdown against Argentina

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies says he had to put the disappointment of losing in the Super Rugby final behind him when he joined the national quad in Port Elizabeth.

Jantjies is one of several Lions players in the Bok squad who ended up on the losing side against the Crusaders in Johannesburg early this month.

“We had to put that final behind us‚" Jantjies said.

"When we got back with the Boks we spoke to a few guys and we said how exciting it was to be back in the Springbok group again.”