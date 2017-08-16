The question the Springboks‚ Wallabies and Pumas will be asking themselves this week as the Rugby Championship takes centre stage is: ‘Can the All Blacks be stopped?’

Throughout the five-year history of the Rugby Championship‚ those three teams have been vying for second place and nothing suggests it will be different in 2017.

The All Blacks have won four of the five instalments of the tournament‚ their only blemish being in 2015 when their entire focus was on a successful defence of the World Cup.

Australia won a truncated Championship that year but NZ took home the World Cup‚ which justified their decision to experiment during the 2015 edition of the Championship.

Over the five-year history of the tournament the All Blacks have won four titles and a total of 24 out of 27 matches‚ with a mere two losses and a draw.