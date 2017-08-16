Springboks ditch five ahead of Argentina Test
South Africa coach Allister Coetzee dropped five players Tuesday from the squad preparing for a 2017 Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Port Elizabeth this weekend.
Out went two forwards, uncapped prop Lizo Gqoboka from Northern Bulls and flanker Teboho "Oupa" Mohoje from Central Cheetahs.
The dumping of Mohoje was a surprise as he started in the first two mid-year Tests against France before being injured and the Springboks went on to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.
Also axed were three backs, uncapped full-back Warrick Gelant of Bulls, centre Francois Venter of Cheetahs and winger Dillyn Leyds of Western Stormers.
Leyds came off the bench to play a part in all three victories over the French as South Africa regained some pride after a disastrous eight-loss 2016 season.
The dumped players will be available for their provinces in the domestic Currie Cup competition this weekend.
On Monday, prop Frans Malherbe of Stormers was ruled out of the entire six-round Rugby Championship, which includes Australia and New Zealand, because of a neck injury.
A groin injury has sidelined skipper and number eight Warren Whiteley, but he may be available for the final two Tests, at home to Australia and world champions New Zealand.
Lock Eben Etzebeth from the Stormers will lead the Springboks until Golden Lions captain Whiteley returns.
South Africa face Argentina Saturday before an expected sell-out 40,000 crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the eastern coastal city.
Revised squad
Forwards (16)
Eben Etzebeth (capt), Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Pieter-Steph du Toit (all Western Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen, Daniel du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Chiliboy Ralepelle (all Coastal Sharks), Jaco Kriel, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert (all Golden Lions), Lood de Jager, Trevor Nyakane (both Northern Bulls), Uzair Cassiem (Central Cheetahs)
Backs (12)
Jesse Kriel, Rudy Paige, Handre Pollard, Jan Serfontein (all Bulls), Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Elton Jantjies, Courtnall Skosan (all Lions), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Curwin Bosch (Sharks), Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors/ENG), Raymond Rhule (Cheetahs)
Coach: Allister Coetzee
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP