Springboks ditch five ahead of Argentina Test

South Africa coach Allister Coetzee dropped five players Tuesday from the squad preparing for a 2017 Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Port Elizabeth this weekend.

Out went two forwards, uncapped prop Lizo Gqoboka from Northern Bulls and flanker Teboho "Oupa" Mohoje from Central Cheetahs.

The dumping of Mohoje was a surprise as he started in the first two mid-year Tests against France before being injured and the Springboks went on to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

Also axed were three backs, uncapped full-back Warrick Gelant of Bulls, centre Francois Venter of Cheetahs and winger Dillyn Leyds of Western Stormers.