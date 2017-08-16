With utility back Dillyn Leyds deemed surplus to Springbok requirements this weekend‚ Western Province coach John Dobson included the playmaker in his starting lineup to face the Golden Lions at Newlands on Friday.

Leyds’ inclusion is one of two changes to the starting lineup from the team that beat the Blue Bulls 45-34 at Newlands last weekend.

Flank Cobus Wiese‚ who hasn’t played since the Stormers’ round six win over the Chiefs in Super Rugby‚ starts a Currie Cup game for the first time.

Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin has also looked to Super Rugby stars to bolster his team after their tepid start to the campaign.

Lock Andries Ferreira and centre Harold Vorster‚ both influential in the Lions’ run to the Super Rugby final‚ make their first Currie Cup starts of the year.