Rugby

Utility back Dillyn Leyds in action for Western Province

16 August 2017 - 16:19 By Craig Ray
Dillyn Leyds of Western Province during the Currie Cup match between DHL Western Province and Steval Pumas at DHL Newlands on August 05, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Dillyn Leyds of Western Province during the Currie Cup match between DHL Western Province and Steval Pumas at DHL Newlands on August 05, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

With utility back Dillyn Leyds deemed surplus to Springbok requirements this weekend‚ Western Province coach John Dobson included the playmaker in his starting lineup to face the Golden Lions at Newlands on Friday.

Leyds’ inclusion is one of two changes to the starting lineup from the team that beat the Blue Bulls 45-34 at Newlands last weekend.

Flank Cobus Wiese‚ who hasn’t played since the Stormers’ round six win over the Chiefs in Super Rugby‚ starts a Currie Cup game for the first time.

Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin has also looked to Super Rugby stars to bolster his team after their tepid start to the campaign.

Lock Andries Ferreira and centre Harold Vorster‚ both influential in the Lions’ run to the Super Rugby final‚ make their first Currie Cup starts of the year.

Evidence doesn't suggest the All Blacks can be stopped

The question the Springboks‚ Wallabies and Pumas will be asking themselves this week as the Rugby Championship takes centre stage is: ‘Can the All ...
Sport
4 hours ago

The Lions have won only one of four matches‚ but two rounds clashed with Super Rugby‚ so their real worth can only start to be measured now.

Dobson said that his team will have to be at their best at Newlands on Friday after a short week of preparation.

"This is another real challenge for this team‚ but the players have embraced that and we are excited about taking another step forward in our game‚” Dobson said. 

"We are proud of our record at Newlands and would like to continue getting positive results at home.”

Western Province: 15 SP Marais‚ 14 Seabelo Senatla‚ 13 EW Viljoen‚ 12 Huw Jones‚ 11 Dillyn Leyds‚ 10 Damian Willemse‚ 9 Jano Vermaak‚ 8 Nizaam Carr‚ 7 Cobus Wiese‚ 6 Jaco Coetzee‚ 5 JD Schickerling‚ 4 Chris van Zyl (captain)‚ 3 Wilco Louw‚ 2 Scarra Ntubeni‚ 1 JC Janse van Rensburg. 

Elton Jantjies shrugs off Super Rugby final defeat ahead of Bok showdown against Argentina

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies says he had to put the disappointment of losing in the Super Rugby final behind him when he joined the national quad ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels‚ 17 Caylib Oosthuizen‚ 18 Michael Kumbirai‚ 19 Eddie Zandberg‚ 20 Steph de Wit‚ 21 Dewaldt Duvenage‚ 22 Dan Kriel.

Golden Lions: 15 Sylvian Mahuza‚ 14 Madosh Tambwe‚ 13 Harold Vorster‚ 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ 11 Antony Volmink‚ 10 Jaco van der Walt‚ 9 Marco Janse van Vuuren‚ 8 Fabian Booysen‚ 7 Robert Kruger‚ 6 Cyle Brink‚ 5 Marvin Orie‚ 4 Andries Ferreira‚ 3 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)‚ 2 Robbie Coetzee‚ 1 Corne Fourie.

Replacements: 16 Michael Willemse‚ 17 Johannes Jonker‚ 18 Rhyno Herbst‚ 19 Hacjivah Dayimani‚ 20 Jack Hart‚ 21 Siya Masuku‚ 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Ex-Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune moves closer to becoming Bafana ... Soccer
  2. Utility back Dillyn Leyds in action for Western Province Rugby
  3. Veterans Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould set for ... Soccer
  4. 'Are you telling me when Kaizer Chiefs wanted Rama they never spoke to him ... Soccer
  5. Evidence doesn't suggest the All Blacks can be stopped Rugby

Latest Videos

5 times Grace Mugabe lost the plot: first lady of violence?
Triple axe-murder cop cared for comatose sister of Henri van Breda

Related articles

  1. Evidence doesn't suggest the All Blacks can be stopped Rugby
  2. Elton Jantjies shrugs off Super Rugby final defeat ahead of Bok showdown ... Rugby
  3. Springboks ditch five ahead of Argentina Test Rugby
  4. Lions beef up for WP Rugby
  5. Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith keeping his cards close to chest Rugby
  6. Deon Davids formally confirmed as the Southern Kings coach Rugby
  7. Limping Lions issue SOS to Super Rugby regulars to help rescue faltering Currie ... Rugby
  8. Scarra Ntubeni puts career back on track Rugby
  9. WATCH: 'Who's a k****r‚' ask irate rugby fans South Africa
  10. Neck injury expected to rule Springbok prop Frans Malherbe out of the entire ... Rugby
  11. Back to business as usual for All Blacks in Rugby Championship Rugby
  12. Force set for costly legal battle over axing Rugby
  13. Springboks limber up to face Argentina Rugby
  14. SA teams will boost PRO 14‚ says Wales and British & Irish Lions centre ... Sport
  15. Frans Malherbe doubtful for the Springboks Soccer
X