Cassiem to start at No 8 for Boks in Rugby Championship opener
Powerful Cheetahs star Uzair Cassiem will start at No 8 for the Springboks in the opening match of the Rugby Championship against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The other change to the pack that started the third Test against France in Johannesburg in June sees the inclusion of experienced tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen in place of Ruan Dreyer.
Former Port Elizabeth Grey High pupil Curwin Bosch will start from the bench for the Boks‚ and he will be keen to make the most of this golden opportunity to start at international level.
Bok coach Allister Coetzee said that Bosch had slotted well into the Springbok environment during his stay of almost two weeks with the squad in Port Elizabeth.
The 20-year-old also attended the Boks’ pre-season training camp in April.
“Curwin is a young player with huge potential and a bright future ahead of him‚” Coetzee said.
“He showed in the very tough Super Rugby competition that he is a skilful player and a prolific goal kicker and he covers both fullback and flyhalf.
“He can be very proud of his inclusion in the match day squad as he matriculated from Grey Port Elizabeth just two years ago.”
Cassiem comes into the starting line-up for only his second Test after he made his international debut in November 2016 against Wales in Cardiff‚ with Jean-Luc du Preez moving to the bench.
Coetzee made only one change to the backline‚ with scrumhalf Ross Cronje taking over the No 9 duties from Francois Hougaard.
“Uzair is a very versatile loose forward and the added advantage is that he is also an excellent option in the lineout‚” Coetzee said.
“Coenie has played consistently well this season for the Sharks and he performed well for us whenever he came off the bench in the French series‚ while Trevor has worked extremely hard and deserves his opportunity.”
The Bok coach said his team are well prepared for the opening fixture against the Pumas.
“We are pleased with our preparations and we expect another huge contest from Argentina‚ a very proud rugby nation.
“They are excellent in their set pieces‚ and have a number of world class players in this team.
"Their biggest threat is that they strike from first phase‚ hard at the breakdown‚ looking to turn ball over and get into general attack‚” explained Coetzee.
Experienced Springbok Tendai Mtawarira is set to play in a record 30th consecutive Rugby Championship match‚ surpassing the record held by wing Bryan Habana.
“Beast” will also extend his record as the most-capped Springbok prop to 91 Tests.
The Springbok team: Andries Coetzee‚ Raymond Rhule‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Jan Serfontein‚ Courtnall Skosan‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Ross Cronje‚ Uzair Cassiem‚ Jaco Kriel‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Franco Mostert‚ Eben Etzebeth (captain)‚ Coenie Oosthuizen‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Jean-Luc du Preez ‚ Francois Hougaard‚ Curwin Bosch‚ Damian de Allende.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP