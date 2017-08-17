Cassiem to start at No 8 for Boks in Rugby Championship opener

Powerful Cheetahs star Uzair Cassiem will start at No 8 for the Springboks in the opening match of the Rugby Championship against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The other change to the pack that started the third Test against France in Johannesburg in June sees the inclusion of experienced tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen in place of Ruan Dreyer.

Former Port Elizabeth Grey High pupil Curwin Bosch will start from the bench for the Boks‚ and he will be keen to make the most of this golden opportunity to start at international level.

Bok coach Allister Coetzee said that Bosch had slotted well into the Springbok environment during his stay of almost two weeks with the squad in Port Elizabeth.

The 20-year-old also attended the Boks’ pre-season training camp in April.