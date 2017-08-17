Cheetah's entry into the Pro14 next month excites the team

Trepidation? Not so much. It is rather in the grips of anticipation that Cheetahs' coach Rory Duncan finds himself ahead of his team's demanding entry into the Pro14 next month.

The Cheetahs' first two matches upon entry into the tournament are away against Irish powerhouses Ulster and Munster.

“I'm quite excited by that. It gives you the chance to get stuck in at the start of the tournament.

"Those are two quality sides. The point is we are going to face everybody anyway‚ so in the end the order doesn't matter‚” reasoned Duncan.