McKenzie starts, Sonny Bill recalled for Wallabies test

Damian McKenzie was awarded a start at fullback and centre Sonny Bill Williams recalled after serving a four-match suspension as Steve Hansen named the All Blacks team for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia.

Livewire back McKenzie will win his third cap at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Saturday after Hansen decided to rest Israel Dagg and move Ben Smith to the right wing in his place.

"Israel, we feel that he could do with an extra week's preparation and Jordie Barrett is injured so it becomes obvious that Damian is going to be the next guy if we don't want to play Ben there," Hansen told a news conference on Thursday.

"And we didn't want to play Ben there, we want to play him on the wing. Damian's been in great form for his franchise and he's been pretty unlucky to be behind Jordie in the first place.

"He's ready for it, he's got a smile on his face and he's raring to go."