Boks begin journey of discovery against Pumas

South Africa launch their Rugby Championship campaign at home to Argentina on Saturday knowing they have not convinced everyone a new chapter has begun following a horror 2016 season.

After a calendar-year record eight defeats in 12 Tests under new coach Allister Coetzee, the 3-0 series whitewash of France two months ago was warmly welcomed.

But while Coetzee spoke of "setting the record straight", sceptics noted that France were average at best and dismal at worst during the tour.

Were South Africa good or France awful or was it a mix? The answers concerning the Springboks should come during a Rugby Championship that includes New Zealand and Australia.