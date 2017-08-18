Golden boy debut

Just two years after playing Craven Week rugby for Eastern Province, rugby whizzkid Curwin Bosch has a gilt-edged chance to prove he belongs on the big stage.

The 20-year-old, who displayed maturity beyond his years for the Sharks in Super Rugby, has a debut against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee showered praise on the back-division star born just up the road from Port Elizabeth in Alexandria.

Coetzee said Bosch had slotted well into the Springbok environment during his stay of almost two weeks with the squad in Port Elizabeth. "Curwin is a young player with huge potential and a bright future," Coetzee said.

Powerful Cheetahs star Uzair Cassiem will start at No8 against Argentina and has a key role in what promises to be a tight contest.

The other change to the pack is tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen for Ruan Dreyer.

Coetzee made only one change to the backline, with scrumhalf Ross Cronje taking over No 9 duties from Francois Hougaard.

The Springbok team: Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule, Jesse Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Uzair Cassiem, Jaco Kriel, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth (captain), Coenie Oosthuizen, Malcolm Marx, Tendai Mtawarira. Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez , Francois Hougaard, Curwin Bosch, Damian de Allende.