No ‘grey areas’ for Boks against Argentina

There will be no grey areas for uncompromising Springbok hardman and skipper Eben Etzebeth when he leads the charge to subdue Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

That was coach Allister Coetzee’s assessment of Boks’ mood as they bid to start their Rugby Championship campaign with a morale-boosting win against the innovative Pumas.

“We have built our philosophy around clarity and simplicity‚ with everything being very black and white‚ and Eben is that kind of leader‚” Coetzee said.

“The execution will come because everything is clearcut and Eben suits the team DNA very well‚ both on and off the field.

"Of course he will have to manage the referee well‚ but he has leaders alongside him as part of the group who will help him.”