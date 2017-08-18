Rugby

No ‘grey areas’ for Boks against Argentina

18 August 2017 - 13:34 By George Byron‚ Port Elizabeth
Eben Etzebeth during the Springbok Captains media conference and team photograph at Garden Court, Kings Beach on August 18, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Eben Etzebeth during the Springbok Captains media conference and team photograph at Garden Court, Kings Beach on August 18, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

There will be no grey areas for uncompromising Springbok hardman and skipper Eben Etzebeth when he leads the charge to subdue Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

That was coach Allister Coetzee’s assessment of Boks’ mood as they bid to start their Rugby Championship campaign with a morale-boosting win against the innovative Pumas.

“We have built our philosophy around clarity and simplicity‚ with everything being very black and white‚ and Eben is that kind of leader‚” Coetzee said.

“The execution will come because everything is clearcut and Eben suits the team DNA very well‚ both on and off the field.

"Of course he will have to manage the referee well‚ but he has leaders alongside him as part of the group who will help him.”

ANALYSIS: Springboks show more clarity in selection

The Boks will have no shortage of lineout options both in the starting XV and on the bench for Saturday’s vital rugby Championship opener against ...
Sport
20 hours ago

The clash will be watched by a full house 46 000 crowd‚ who will be hoping their team can extend their four match unbeaten streak at the stadium alive.

“The Argentineans love ball in hand so our defence will be tested‚ especially when it comes to broken play.

"That is where they at their most dangerous and they will try to snipe and try to play inside ball‚” Coetzee said.

“But we have done a lot of preparation on them‚ so hopefully we can execute this weekend. This is a different challenge altogether.

“The breakdown is going to be very hard. They try to slow your ball down or turn it over because they love broken field situations and to try and score tries from that.

Cassiem to start at No 8 for Boks in Rugby Championship opener

Powerful Cheetahs star Uzair Cassiem will start at No 8 for the Springboks in the opening match of the Rugby Championship against Argentina at ...
Sport
20 hours ago

“We were not challenged a lot during the French series with regards to our kicking and our aerial skills. We will certainly be challenged here. They have world class players in their team‚” Coetzee said.

Teams:

South Africa (15-1): Andries Coetzee; Raymond Rhule‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Jan Serfontein‚ Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies‚ Ross Cronje; Uzair Cassiem‚ Jaco Kriel‚ Siya Kolisi; Franco Mostert‚ Eben Etzebeth (capt); Coenie Oosthuizen‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Francois Hougaard‚ Curwin Bosch‚ Damian de Allende

Argentina (15-1): Joaquin Tuculet; Ramiro Moyano‚ Matias Orlando‚ Jeronimo de la Fuente‚ Emiliano Boffelli; Nicolas Sanchez‚ Martin Landajo; Leonardo Senatore‚ Tomas Lezana‚ Pablo Matera; Tomas Lavanini‚ Guido Petti; Enrique Pieretto‚ Agustin Creevy (capt)‚ Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

Replacements: Julian Montoya‚ Lucas Noguera‚ Ramiro Herrera‚ Marcos Kremer‚ Javier Ortega Desio‚ Tomas Cubelli‚ Juan Martin Hernandez‚ Matias Moroni

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. No ‘grey areas’ for Boks against Argentina Rugby
  2. Can a big city guy like Doctor Khumalo fit in at a small city club like Baroka? Soccer
  3. My dad will cry at this move‚ says new Sundowns signing Sekotlong Soccer
  4. Kaizer Motaung gives Doctor Khumalo his blessings Soccer
  5. It is better to have 11 lions than 50 sheep: Micho on his Pirates squad Soccer

Latest Videos

Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people
Horrific video footage shows aftermath of Barcelona suspected terror attack

Related articles

  1. Boks begin journey of discovery against Pumas Rugby
  2. Golden boy debut Rugby
  3. Cheetah's entry into the Pro14 next month excites the team Rugby
  4. ANALYSIS: Springboks show more clarity in selection Rugby
  5. Cassiem to start at No 8 for Boks in Rugby Championship opener Rugby
  6. Burger Odendaal to lead the Blue Bulls against the Cheetahs Rugby
  7. McKenzie starts, Sonny Bill recalled for Wallabies test Rugby
  8. Kings' heads on the block Rugby
  9. Utility back Dillyn Leyds in action for Western Province Rugby
  10. Evidence doesn't suggest the All Blacks can be stopped Rugby
  11. Elton Jantjies shrugs off Super Rugby final defeat ahead of Bok showdown ... Rugby
  12. Springboks ditch five ahead of Argentina Test Rugby
  13. Lions beef up for WP Rugby
  14. Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith keeping his cards close to chest Rugby
  15. Deon Davids formally confirmed as the Southern Kings coach Rugby
  16. Limping Lions issue SOS to Super Rugby regulars to help rescue faltering Currie ... Rugby
  17. Scarra Ntubeni puts career back on track Rugby
  18. WATCH: 'Who's a k****r‚' ask irate rugby fans South Africa
  19. Neck injury expected to rule Springbok prop Frans Malherbe out of the entire ... Rugby
  20. Back to business as usual for All Blacks in Rugby Championship Rugby
X