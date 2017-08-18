Rampant Western Province crush Lions at Newlands

A smothering defensive effort, coupled with intelligent decision-making and clinical execution by Western Province, produced a stunning result as they thumped the Golden Lions 41-3.

The visitors had over 70 per cent possession, made twice as many passes and nearly three times as many ball carries, but leaked six tries in the face of the ferocious defensive onslaught from the home team.

WP were asked to make almost 200 tackles, and they completed 95% of them, which was the foundation of this extraordinary example of how defence wins games without compromising the ability to score tries.

The hosts scored six in total, and at least two of them could be candidates for try of the year.

But it was their hunger to tackle and realign for more defensive work that stood out over some scintillating tries.