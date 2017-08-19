Cheetahs grind out narrow win past Bulls at Loftus

The sky blue seats in the East Stand glared with intent in the Highveld's late afternoon sun at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

As you can deduce, a great many weren't occupied, partly because of events with weightier significance elsewhere, but mostly because of the growing perception that the Currie Cup has lost its shine.

It is true that few contests in this year's instalment have had the unremitting intensity and energy of seasons long gone, but the competition still provides its fair share of thrills and spills.

The error ridden but exhilarating passage of play that ended with replacement Rosko Specman trying to run out of his own goal area before relenting with a poor touch finder with 12 minutes to go, said it all.

It was a match of gaffes and guffaws, or fun and farce.