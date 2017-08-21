Veteran Western Province scrumhalf Jano Vermaak has been called up to the Springbok squad to resume a Test career that began and stalled in 2013.

The Boks suffered a significant blow after Saturday’s 37-15 win over Argentina in Port Elizabeth with the news that scrumhalf Ross Cronje would miss this week’s return clash against the Pumas in Salta.

Cronje‚ the Lions halfback‚ who has a good rapport with flyhalf Elton Jantjies‚ sustained an ankle injury during the Rugby Championship opener at the Nelson Mandela Bat Stadium.

Vermaak‚ 32‚ brings a wealth of experience to the position although his only taste of Test rugby was four years ago when he debuted in a 44-10 win against Italy in Durban and twice came off the bench against Australia and New Zealand later that season.

He toured Europe in 2013 but didn’t play again.