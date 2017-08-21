Jano back in Bok frame after four years
Veteran Western Province scrumhalf Jano Vermaak has been called up to the Springbok squad to resume a Test career that began and stalled in 2013.
The Boks suffered a significant blow after Saturday’s 37-15 win over Argentina in Port Elizabeth with the news that scrumhalf Ross Cronje would miss this week’s return clash against the Pumas in Salta.
Cronje‚ the Lions halfback‚ who has a good rapport with flyhalf Elton Jantjies‚ sustained an ankle injury during the Rugby Championship opener at the Nelson Mandela Bat Stadium.
Vermaak‚ 32‚ brings a wealth of experience to the position although his only taste of Test rugby was four years ago when he debuted in a 44-10 win against Italy in Durban and twice came off the bench against Australia and New Zealand later that season.
He toured Europe in 2013 but didn’t play again.
Cronje‚ 28‚ has provided the Boks a steady guiding hand at scrumhalf where his tactical kicking and accurate decision-making have given the team direction and taken pressure off Jantjies.
As a result Jantjies is developing into a quality Test flyhalf‚ which was underlined by his best performance in a Bok jersey last weekend.
He pulled the strings confidently against the Pumas with Cronje’s help on the inside and the in-form Jan Serfontein at No 12.
Vermaak plays a similar game to Cronje with a decent tactical kicking game as well as nippy service.
He has been part of the wider Bok training group all season‚ so will be familiar with the team’s systems and tactics.
Francois Hougaard‚ currently the second choice halfback behind Cronje‚ is now likely to start in Salta this weekend‚ with either Vermaak or Rudy Paige taking his place on the bench.
By right Paige should be next in line as the third scrumhalf in the squad‚ but tactically Vermaak might be preferred for a territory-based game.
Looseforward Oupa Mohoje was not considered for selection because of the rib injury he sustained while playing in the Currie Cup for the Free State Cheetahs against the Blue Bulls on Saturday. The Cheetahs won 41-40. Flyhalf Handré Pollard will remain in South Africa to continue with the final phase of his rehabilitation. Meanwhile‚ the Springboks are set to continue with their match preparations in Port Elizabeth‚ before flying out to Johannesburg on Tuesday and then onto Argentina early on Wednesday morning. Springbok coach‚ Allister Coetzee‚ will announce his match day squad of 23 players on Thursday morning (Argentine time) in Buenos Aires‚ just before the team travels to Salta.
The Springbok squad to travel to Argentina:
Forwards:
Uzair Cassiem (flank)‚ Cheetahs – 2 cap‚ 5 points (1 try)
Lood de Jager (lock)‚ Bulls – 29 caps‚ 20 points (4 tries)
Ruan Dreyer (prop)‚ Lions – 1 cap‚ 0 points
Dan du Preez (No 8)‚ Sharks - 0 caps‚ 0 points
Jean-Luc du Preez (looseforward)‚ Sharks – 5 caps‚ 0 points
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock)‚ Stormers – 24 caps‚ 20 points (4 tries)
Eben Etzebeth (lock)‚ Stormers – 58 caps‚ 15 points (3 tries)
Steven Kitshoff (prop)‚ Stormers – 14 caps‚ 0 points
Siya Kolisi (flank)‚ Stormers – 21 caps‚ 10 points (2 tries)
Jaco Kriel (looseforward)‚ Lions – 9 caps‚ 0 points
Malcolm Marx (hooker)‚ Lions – 6 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker)‚ Stormers – 9 caps; 0 points
Franco Mostert (lock)‚ Lions – 11 caps‚ 0 points
Tendai Mtawarira (prop)‚ Sharks – 91 caps‚ 10 points (2 tries)
Trevor Nyakane (prop)‚ Bulls – 29 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)
Coenie Oosthuizen (prop)‚ Sharks – 27 caps‚ 20 points (4 tries)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker)‚ Sharks – 22 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)
Backs:
Curwin Bosch (flyhalf/fullback)‚ Sharks – 1 cap‚ 0 points
Andries Coetzee (fullback)‚ Lions – 4 caps‚ 0 points
Damian de Allende (centre)‚ Stormers – 23 Caps‚ 15 points (3 tries)
Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf)‚ Worcester (England) – 43 caps‚ 25 points (5 tries)
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf)‚ Lions – 15 caps‚ 147 points (1 try‚ 26 conversions‚ 30 penalties)
Jesse Kriel (centre)‚ Bulls – 20 caps‚ 25 points (5 tries)
Rudy Paige (scrumhalf)‚ Bulls – 8 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)
Raymond Rhule (wing)‚ Cheetahs – 4 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)
Jan Serfontein (centre)‚ Vodacom Bulls – 30 caps‚ 20 points (4 tries)
Courtnall Skosan (wing)‚ Lions – 4 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)
Francois Venter (centre)‚ Cheetahs – 3 caps‚ 0 points
Jano Vermaak (scrumhalf) Stormers – 3 caps‚ 0 points
