All Blacks hooker Coles set to return against Wallabies

New Zealand hooker Dane Coles is expected to make his return to Test rugby on Saturday against Australia in their Rugby Championship, ending a frustrating five months battling injury.

Coles missed last weekend's 54-34 victory over the Wallabies in Sydney as a precaution after picking up another head knock in a troubled season for the Wellington Hurricanes captain.

The 30-year-old last played a Test nine months ago and since mid-March has played just 90 minutes in the Super Rugby playoffs for the Hurricanes due to lingering concussion symptoms.

He was injured again in the All Blacks' 'Game of Three Halves' warmup match against provincial sides Taranaki and Counties Manukau and immediately ruled out of last week's game, which doubled as this year's Bledisloe Cup opener.