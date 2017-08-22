Rugby

Cheetahs reshuffle coaches to cope with unique demands

22 August 2017 - 12:10 By Craig Ray
Jacques du Toit of the Cheetahs during the Currie Cup match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Toyota Free State Cheetahs at Loftus Versfeld on August 18, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Jacques du Toit of the Cheetahs during the Currie Cup match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Toyota Free State Cheetahs at Loftus Versfeld on August 18, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

The demands of playing in the Currie Cup premier division and imminently in Europe’s PRO 14 have led to a coaching reshuffle at the Free State Cheetahs‚ as they seek to balance their resources.

For the first eight weeks of PRO 14 the Cheetahs will also be involved in the Currie Cup.

It’s a unique‚ once-off situation after the Cheetahs and Southern Kings were late inclusions in PRO 14 following their axing from Super Rugby.

SA Rugby’s various committees are currently working on proposals‚ set to be presented to the board next week‚ to restructure the Currie Cup from 2018 to make allowances for PRO 14.

But this year‚ it’s a case of crisis management as the Cheetahs juggle two important competitions.

All Blacks hooker Coles set to return against Wallabies

New Zealand hooker Dane Coles is expected to make his return to test rugby on Saturday against Australia in their Rugby Championship, ending a ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Another layer of complexity is that Director of Rugby‚ Franco Smith‚ is currently with the Springboks in the role of backline coach.

He won’t be back in Bloemfontein for more than a few days until early October.

The hard-working Smith will still help the Cheetahs with planning and their tactical blueprint for both competitions‚ but until his Bok commitments briefly end‚ his hands-on input will be miniscule.

Englishman Dave Williams has been appointed as the new backline and attack coach in view of PRO 14 tour as well as the Currie Cup.

Williams is a very experienced coach and was previously assistant-coach for the Kobe Steelers in Japan‚ he also coached London Irish and Bath in England.

Gritty Cronje played with injured ankle

Gritty scrumhalf Ross Cronje continued playing with an injured ankle to help the Springbok’s register a vital 37-15 win over Argentina in Port ...
Sport
20 hours ago

He was also the backline and coach coordinator for the Southern Kings. For the overlap with the Currie Cup‚ the coaching staff of Toyota Cheetahs will be as follows: Head-coach: Rory Duncan‚ forwards coach – Corniel van Zyl‚ backline coach – Dave Williams and defence coach – Charl Strydom. Dr Rudi de Wet and JP du Toit will form part of this team‚ as the team medical doctor and physiotherapist.

The fitness coordinator and biokineticist is Quintin Kruger‚ who also forms part of this team. Where the PRO14 overlaps with the Currie Cup‚ structures will be as follows:

Currie Cup Coach will be Daan Human with MJ Smith as backline coach.

Gritty Cronje played with injured ankle

Gritty scrumhalf Ross Cronje continued playing with an injured ankle to help the Springbok’s register a vital 37-15 win over Argentina in Port ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Albert Keuris will act as skills coach. A medical doctor will be appointed to assist them with Erick Colyn the Physiotherapist.

In other news the Cheetahs have signed former Junior Springbok flyhalf Ernst Stapelberg to bolster their ranks.

Niel Marais and Fred Zeilinga‚ their two first choice flyhalves‚ are both on a long-term injury list leaving Ryno Eksteen as the only fit flyhalf at such a critical stage of the season.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Wits announce signing of Egyptian striker Amr Gamal Soccer
  2. Ajax Cape Town production line keeps producing players Soccer
  3. ATP chief hails Nadal's 'unprecedented' return to world number one Sport
  4. SuperSport United planning to pile more misery on limping Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis on 40th anniversary of his death
Truant matric boys beaten with pipe

Related articles

  1. All Blacks hooker Coles set to return against Wallabies Rugby
  2. Gritty Cronje played with injured ankle Rugby
  3. Pierre Spies retires from rugby Rugby
  4. Jano back in Bok frame after four years Rugby
  5. Bulls sack coach Nollis Marais Rugby
  6. All Blacks flex their muscle despite going to sleep Rugby
  7. Marais could be forced into making personnel changes Rugby
  8. Etzebeth thanks Port Elizabeth fans for 'creating a great vibe' Rugby
  9. Allister Coetzee pleased with his pack after Springboks beat Argentina Rugby
  10. All Blacks silence Australia Sport
  11. Fixture congestion makes for Currie in a hurry in 2018 Sport
  12. Springboks on victory trail Sport
  13. Springboks thump Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener Rugby
  14. Cheetahs grind out narrow win past Bulls at Loftus Rugby
  15. Rampant Western Province crush Lions at Newlands Rugby
X