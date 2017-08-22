The demands of playing in the Currie Cup premier division and imminently in Europe’s PRO 14 have led to a coaching reshuffle at the Free State Cheetahs‚ as they seek to balance their resources.

For the first eight weeks of PRO 14 the Cheetahs will also be involved in the Currie Cup.

It’s a unique‚ once-off situation after the Cheetahs and Southern Kings were late inclusions in PRO 14 following their axing from Super Rugby.

SA Rugby’s various committees are currently working on proposals‚ set to be presented to the board next week‚ to restructure the Currie Cup from 2018 to make allowances for PRO 14.

But this year‚ it’s a case of crisis management as the Cheetahs juggle two important competitions.