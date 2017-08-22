As the Currie Cup premier division reaches the halfway mark‚ Western Province appear to be finding form and Bok wing Dillyn Leyds believes there is more to come.

WP thrashed the Golden Lions 39-3 at Newlands last Friday‚ scoring six tries while making 278 tackles according to defence coach Norman Laker.

It was the kind of defensive effort that championship-winning teams have the ability to pull off.

Leyds though‚ felt the team tackled too much and even though they executed their defensive work superbly‚ tackling as much as they did is not an aspect of the game they want to turn into a trend.

WP play the Sharks at Newlands this weekend‚ which is a must-win for the home team against a side that has lost only one of its five matches.