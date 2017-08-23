Rugby

Often maligned Nic de Jager entrusted with the Bulls armband

23 August 2017 - 15:04 By Liam Del Carme
Nic de Jager (Captian) during the Vodacom Blue Bulls press conference at Loftus Versfeld on August 23, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Nic de Jager (Captian) during the Vodacom Blue Bulls press conference at Loftus Versfeld on August 23, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The winds of change have swept through their coaching corridors and now the playing personnel at the Blue Bulls have felt gusts‚ admittedly of a more benign nature‚ ahead of (Friday's) tomorrow's Currie Cup clash against the Pumas.

The often maligned No8 Nic de Jager‚ who delivered one of his more forceful displays last weekend when the Bulls lost to the Cheetahs at Loftus‚ has been entrusted with the captaincy armband after last week's skipper Burger Odendaal was ruled out through injury.

De Jager was equally conspicuous with ball and in defence in an eventual lost cause against the Cheetahs.

It perhaps helped sway John Mitchell‚ who have now also picked up the reins as Currie Cup coach‚ that he should be the man to lead the team out of the tunnel in Nelspruit.

SAFA provides clarity over SA's plans to host Afcon and Rugby World Cup

The South African Football Association’s plans to bid for the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations would have to be made financially viable so it ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Although the loss of Odendaal is considerable‚ the Blue Bulls will have prop Lizo Gqoboka back from time spent in the Bok camp‚ while in the backrow flanks Boom Prinsloo and Jannes Kirsten are in the starting team after being restored to full fitness.

They replace the injured Shaun Adendorff and Abongile Nonkontwana. The latter moves to lock in place of injured Irné Herbst.

Among the backs centre JT Jackson is now in the starting team‚ while scrumhalf Andre Warner starts ahead of Piet van Zyl.

Marnitz Boshoff‚ who joined the Blue Bulls from Connacht is on the bench as are Johnny Kotze and Edgar Marutlule. Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard is still on the mend and wasn't included.

“We have started a process to take responsibility and ownership of performances and to take the Blue Bulls back to respected levels of competitiveness‚” Mitchell stressed.

“We have a long way to go‚ but there will be no excuses. Hard work will be one of the main aspects behind this drive‚ but after three losses‚ we will also have to find the desire to win again‚” Mitchell said.

All Blacks hooker Coles set to return against Wallabies

New Zealand hooker Dane Coles is expected to make his return to test rugby on Saturday against Australia in their Rugby Championship, ending a ...
Sport
1 day ago

The Blue Bulls team to play the Pumas is:

Warrick Gelant; Jamba Ulengo‚ Dries Swanepoel‚ JT Jackson‚ Kefentse Mahlo; Tony Jantjies‚ Andre Warner; Nic de Jager (captain)‚ Jannes Kirsten‚ Boom Prinsloo; Ruben van Heerden‚ Abongile Nonkontwana; Conraad van Vuuren‚ Jan-Henning Campher‚ Lizo Gqoboka.

Substitutes: Edgar Marutllule‚ Dayan van der Westhuizen‚ Clyde Davids‚ Jano Venter; Piet van Zyl‚ Marnitz Boshoff‚ Johnny Kotze.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Khune withdrawn from Bafana squad‚ doubtful for crunch SuperSport clash Soccer
  2. AB de Villiers steps down as Proteas ODI captain Cricket
  3. Western Province and Aerios head to final legal confrontation Rugby
  4. Banyana handed gentle first round draw at 2017 COSAFA Championships Soccer
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
Protesters overpower security officials

Related articles

  1. SAFA provides clarity over SA's plans to host Afcon and Rugby World Cup Soccer
  2. Western Force win right to appeal Super Rugby axing Rugby
  3. Western Province pleased with defence but don’t want it to be a habit Rugby
  4. Cheetahs reshuffle coaches to cope with unique demands Rugby
  5. All Blacks hooker Coles set to return against Wallabies Rugby
  6. Gritty Cronje played with injured ankle Rugby
  7. Pierre Spies retires from rugby Rugby
  8. Jano back in Bok frame after four years Rugby
  9. Bulls sack coach Nollis Marais Rugby
  10. All Blacks flex their muscle despite going to sleep Rugby
  11. Marais could be forced into making personnel changes Rugby
  12. Etzebeth thanks Port Elizabeth fans for 'creating a great vibe' Rugby
  13. Allister Coetzee pleased with his pack after Springboks beat Argentina Rugby
  14. Two at the wheel steer Standard Bank out of trouble Business
  15. All Blacks silence Australia Sport
X