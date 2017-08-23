The winds of change have swept through their coaching corridors and now the playing personnel at the Blue Bulls have felt gusts‚ admittedly of a more benign nature‚ ahead of (Friday's) tomorrow's Currie Cup clash against the Pumas.

The often maligned No8 Nic de Jager‚ who delivered one of his more forceful displays last weekend when the Bulls lost to the Cheetahs at Loftus‚ has been entrusted with the captaincy armband after last week's skipper Burger Odendaal was ruled out through injury.

De Jager was equally conspicuous with ball and in defence in an eventual lost cause against the Cheetahs.

It perhaps helped sway John Mitchell‚ who have now also picked up the reins as Currie Cup coach‚ that he should be the man to lead the team out of the tunnel in Nelspruit.