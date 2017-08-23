Jilted former Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) commercial partner Aerios is taking another stab at squeezing money out of the beleaguered union at a section 417 hearing on Thursday.

After the Western Cape High Court liquidated the commercial arm of the union‚ Western Province Rugby (Pty) Ltd (WPR)‚ last December‚ Aerios was given the same rights as other creditors much to its frustration.

Aerios chief executive Costas Constantinou believes his company is owed in excess of R270m by the WPR and set about pursuing the money via a section 417 hearing.

It’s a staggering escalation since December when the High Court liquidation ruling stated: “It was apparent‚ however‚ that the company (WPR) faced a claim of about R70 million by Aerios in respect of amounts allegedly due in terms of their contractual relationship.”