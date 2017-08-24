Boks must go on as they began

The Springboks began their Rugby Championship campaign with an impressive performance against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. The Boks, with four consecutive Test wins this term, employed a well-balanced game plan against the Pumas. South Africa operated in the right areas of the field, asked incisive questions on attack and were resilient in defence.

While the collective effort of the team was outstanding - there is something really special brewing in this Springbok side - Elton Jantjies' performance against the South Americans was a masterclass in flyhalf play. The 27-year-old pivot, who is the fulcrum of the side, dictated terms and contributed 17 points from the boot.

I hope the public can now acknowledge that in Jantjies we possess a world-class flyhalf. In the forward pack, Franco Mostert was absolutely sublime, and the back-row comprising Uzair Cassiem, Jaco Kriel and Siya Kolisi worked well in tandem during their first Test as a loose trio combination.

The Springboks scored four tries against the Pumas, but the foundations of the home side's victory were based on a solid defence. Brendan Venter has had a telling effect on the side's defence and exits. The men in green and gold are well organised and are aware of their roles and responsibilities.

Comparatively, the Wallabies' defensive system from one lineout to the next was non-existent against the All Blacks in Sydney on Saturday.