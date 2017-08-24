Hougaard only change to Springbok starting 15 vs Argentina in Salta

Experienced scrumhalf Francois Hougaard is the only change from last week to the Springbok starting XV selected to play against Argentina in Salta this Saturday.

With Ross Cronje missing the short tour due to an ankle injury‚ Hougaard was the logical choice to start.

He was on the bench during last weekend’s 37-15 win over the Pumas in a Rugby Championship first round match in Port Elizabeth.

Hougaard‚ who plays for the Worcester Warriors in England‚ started the third Test against France in June when Cronje was also nursing an injury. He will earn his 44th Test cap in Salta.